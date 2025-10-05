Setchell delighted as Steelmen hold their spot-kick nerve to stun Quorn in FA Trophy

Jake Laban makes the all-important save in the penalty shootout win over Quorn (Pictures: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell was delighted as Corby Town stunned higher level Quorn to progress into the first round proper of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The Steelmen played out an action-packed 2-2 draw at the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central high-flyers, and then enjoyed a maximum return from the spot as they won the penalty shootout 5-3.

Goalkeeper Jake Laban produced a great save to keep out Quorn's second spot-kick, and that proved to be enough, with Connor Tomlinson slotting home the decisive spot-kick.

In the 90 minutes, Quorn took a 38th-minute lead through Cain Noble, only for Corby to hit back and lead 2-1 thanks to a 48th-minute strike from Tyrone Lewthwaite and a 79th-minute goal from Rueben Marshall.

Tyrone Lewthwaite after making it 1-1 at Quorn (Pictures: Jim Darrah)

But Quorn, who were runaway winners ahead of the Steelmen in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midland Division last season, hit back to make it 2-2 four minutes from time and send the tie to penalties.

"What Quorn have done over the past 18 months has been phenomenal," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We knew going into the game they had two or three missing, as do we, but it is always a hard game against them. If you switch off they can run all over you.

"I thought we did well for first half an hour and then they scored, and if they had scored another before half-time it would have killed us and been unjust.

Reuben Marshall celebrates after firing Corby into a 2-1 lead (Pictures: Jim Darrah)

"We came out in the second half and were on top, got the goals and we were on top, but Quorn are never dead.

"They got the equaliser with 10 minutes to go and were back to the walls from then on and I would have taken penalties at that point.

"It was a great result, we have played a really good team, turned in a really good performance, scored five great penalties and produced a great penalty save."

Corby are back in Midlands Division action on Tuesday night when they travel to county rivals Wellingborough Town.

The Doughboys secured a solid point on Saturday when they drew 1-1 with Lichfield City.