New Corby Town signing Charley Sanders

The Steelman supremo has returned to raid previous club Bedford Town to land somebody he has known and worked with since the player was just 18-years-old.

And he believes Sanders can be a crucial player for Corby as they push to end the season on a high and reach the Pitching-In Northern League Midland Division play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanders can play in either central defence or as a striker, and was a key man in Setchell's Bedford Town team that claimed promotion to the Southern League Premier Central last term.

"I’m delighted to have signed Charley again," Setchell told corbytown.co.uk

"He has played for me at various clubs since he was 18.

"Obviously last season he was a major player in what we achieved at Bedford, scoring 11 goals from centre half in our championship winning season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Charley can also operate as a centre forward just as effectively, it’s a real big signing in every sense of the word for the run in."

Sanders, who was club captain at Bedford until leaving the club last week, has been a regular in Eagles' team this season, scoring eight times in 25 games.

As a youngster, he progressed through the Boston United Centre of Excellence, youth team and reserves to make a number of senior appearances for the Pilgrims in 2013.

He first linked up with Setchell at King's Lynn Town in 2014 and has since enjoyed spells at Histon, Spalding United, Huntington Town, Grantham Town and Yaxley before going to Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad