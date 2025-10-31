Setchell calls on Steelmen supporters to come out in force for huge Carlton clash

Hugh Alban Jones celebrates scoring Corby's 88th-minute equaliser against Belper Town on Tuesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell is calling on the Corby Town supporters to pack out Steel Park for Saturday's huge Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division top-of-the-table clash against leaders Carlton Town (ko 3pm).

The Steelmen moved up to third with Wednesday night's crucial last-gasp 2-1 win over second-placed Belper Town, with Connor Tomlinson netting the winner 11 minutes into stoppage time after an 88th-minute equaliser from Hugh Alban Jones, and can leapfrog top dogs Carlton with a win at the weekend.

A crowd of 500 turned out in midweek, and Setchell is calling on as many fans as possible to get along on Saturday for a crucial encounter.

It has been a brilliant 10 days or so for the Steelmen, who have shrugged off a tricky spell to secure back-to-back league wins and also claim an FA Trophy giant-killing with Saturday's shock 1-0 win at Southern League Premier Central leaders Spalding United.

Their reward for that is a trip to National League North big-hitters Kidderminster Harriers in the second round, but Setchell is urging the club's supporters to put that clash to one side and back the team as they chase their main target this season - promotion.

"The supporters get really excited about the cup games, but let's get excited about Carlton on Saturday," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"There were 500 at the game on Wednesday, let's get 650 or 700 in on Saturday because the players deserve that, whether we win or lose on Saturday.

"I have had some poor teams here and some poor performances over the past two years, and we have still been getting crowds of more than 500.

"We are now on a bit of a roll, we are on a great cup run, and there is a bit of a buzz about the cup run, but let's get a bit of a buzz about trying to stay in contention to hopefully get promotion, whether that be in the top one or the top five.

"But let's try and stay in the hunt for the top one for as long as we can, and I believe we are a team that can put four, five or six wins together, and the team that does that first will be in a great spot.

"We have probably got to break Carlton's run on Saturday to do that, but let's just keep going and enjoying it."

Like Belper, Carlton have enjoyed an excellent start to the season following their sideways move from the NPL East Division, and went top of the Midlands Division this week after a run of five wins their past six league games, with the other a draw.

They are currently two points ahead of Corby, but also have two games in hand, and looking ahead to the game, Setchell said: "I am expecting nothing different from Carlton to what we saw from Belper.

"They have both come from the same league, they are big and strong and will have players who can win the game for them, and they are really good at the top of the pitch.

"It is going to be another tough game and it one we are going to have to get something from to keep in touch."