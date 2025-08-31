Setchell bemoans lack of luck as Corby Town suffer last-gasp heartbreak in the FA Cup

Rory McAuley opened the scoring for Corby Town against Gainsborough (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell bemoaned his Corby Town side's lack of luck as they suffered last-gasp heartbreak in losing 2-1 to Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup first qualifying round on Saturday.

The Steelmen took a 17th-minute lead against their Step 3 opponents through Rory McAuley, only for the visitors to equalise just before half-time.

The game seemed to be heading towards a draw and a midweek replay, but three minutes into stoppage time Trinity claimed a dramatic winner, with Jonny Margetts hitting the target.

It was harsh on Corby, and Setchell felt his side didn't get the rub of the green against their Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals.

"I thought that was a well-contested cup tie," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"To have a cup run and reach the golden ticket of the first round you need a little bit of luck with the draws and on the pitch, and I felt on Saturday we were devoid of that.

"We have hit the woodwork a couple of times, but Gainsborough controlled a lot of the second half.

"We sat in and let them dictate the play which I am a little disappointed with because I want us to press.

"In the second half we didn't really have any cutting edge in the final third, whereas we had lots in the first half.

"I am really disappointed with both of the goals, and for the second one we have to be a little smarter.

"There is a minute to go, we have stopped, and you can't leave Johnny Margetts at the back post unmarked.

"There was only going to be one result there, and that's a goal and credit to Gainsborough.

"We probably had the better of the first half, they have had the better of the second half, and we were feeding off scraps in the final third.

"It's just a bit of a cruel one at the end there, and I just felt if we had found another gear that I think we have got then we could have asked some serious questions and I feel we have left one out there.

"If there was ever a time you are going to beat a well-organised, well managed Gainsborough team, I felt this was the day. I felt they were there for the taking."

Corby now have a free midweek before travelling to Lichfield in the FA Trophy on Saturday.