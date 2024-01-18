Corby Town boss Gary Setchell was delighted with his players' performance in Tuesday night's 4-2 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division win at Walsall Wood.

The Steelmen bounced back from Saturday's disappointing 1-1 home draw with nine-men Rugby Town with a cracking performance, with Jack Keeble starring as he hammered home an excellent hat-trick.

Connor Tomlinson was also on target as Corby bounced back from going a goal down early on to lead 4-1, and although the home side pulled a goal back, Setchell's team saw it out to claim an eighth win in 12 away games this season.

"Jack Keeble is going to get all the headlines for the hat-trick, but that was a proper team performance from one to 11," Setchell told @corbytownfc

"The bizarreness of the season goes on, how we keep producing these fantastic results away from home, and we keep getting the dud ones at home which is so frustrating.

"But we are depleted and we showed so much togetherness, and there will be a lot of top sides fall foul at Walsall Wood this season.

"I am really pleased with the players, and I am really pleased with their reaction because I did have a few colourful words on Saturday.

"Before Tuesday's game I reminded them that we are a good team, and we can get positive results, but that we can't play half-cock and get positive results.

"We have to play at our maximum every week to get the results, and on Tuesday we did that."