Setchell all smiles as Steelmen bounce back to see off Walsall Wood
The Steelmen bounced back from Saturday's disappointing 1-1 home draw with nine-men Rugby Town with a cracking performance, with Jack Keeble starring as he hammered home an excellent hat-trick.
Connor Tomlinson was also on target as Corby bounced back from going a goal down early on to lead 4-1, and although the home side pulled a goal back, Setchell's team saw it out to claim an eighth win in 12 away games this season.
"Jack Keeble is going to get all the headlines for the hat-trick, but that was a proper team performance from one to 11," Setchell told @corbytownfc
"The bizarreness of the season goes on, how we keep producing these fantastic results away from home, and we keep getting the dud ones at home which is so frustrating.
"But we are depleted and we showed so much togetherness, and there will be a lot of top sides fall foul at Walsall Wood this season.
"I am really pleased with the players, and I am really pleased with their reaction because I did have a few colourful words on Saturday.
"Before Tuesday's game I reminded them that we are a good team, and we can get positive results, but that we can't play half-cock and get positive results.
"We have to play at our maximum every week to get the results, and on Tuesday we did that."
The Steelmen, who are now up to 10th and to within 11 points of the play-offs, are on the road again on Saturday when the go to eighth-placed Quorn.