Sandy's squad-building at Diamonds gathers pace as he lands Duffy, Mulligan and Nketa

Jake Duffy was a key part of Harborough Town's promotion-winning team in 2023/24

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy has added three more new signings as he builds his squad for the upcoming Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season.

The new Hayden Road boss made his first captures last week with the addition of Ross Oulton and Tolani Omotola, but he hasn't stopped there.

This week sees the arrival of the ultra-experienced Gary Mulligan from Harborough Town, attacking midfielder Jake Duffy from Aylestone Park and central midfielder Joel Nketa from another United Counties League side, Newport Pagnell.

Mulligan, who is now 40, has enjoyed a long and successful career, playing League football for the likes of Northampton Town, Port Vale and Gillingham, as well as Rushden & Diamonds on a loan spell in 2004.

In non-League, he has played key roles for Gateshead, Brackley Town, Kettering Town, Corby Town and Harborough, and was part of their team that was promoted from the Midlands Division in 2024.

Duffy is another with a wealth of experience and was also in that Bees team, and Sandy told @AFCRD: "I am delighted with the signings of Gary and Jake.

"These are players who have been there and done it, and are still hungry to make a big impact. They have exactly the mentality we want in the dressing room.

"Gary's composure and tactical awareness will be vital to shoring up our defensive unit, while Jake's engine and creativity in midfield will give us that extra spark going forward.

"Both players are proven performers, and their presence will be a massive boost to the squad on and off the pitch. We can't wait to see them pull on the Diamonds shirt."

Nketia was the Newport Pagnell captain and was a regular in their side that finished sixth last season, making 43 appearances and scoring two goals.