AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Elliot Sandy was all smiles after watching his AFC Rushden & Diamonds side shrug off their indifferent pre-season form to secure a 2-1 win at Cambridge City on Tuesday night.

And the Hayden Road boss says the players have now set the standard they need to maintain from now until the end of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season.

Diamonds have endured a difficult time, playing four times in eight days.

Last week they lost two friendlies as well as being dumped out of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup, going down 3-0 at home to UCL side ON Chenecks last Thursday.

But they were victorious in a feisty encounter at Cambridge City thanks to goals from Olly Brown-Hill and Olly Brown-Hill, and Sandy was delighted with the result and performance.

"There are smiles on faces because we thoroughly deserved the win and the performance was great," he told @AFRCD.

"You could see how much we wanted it, and it is really pleasing. We scored a few goals and should have scored more, but that will come.

"I knew it would come, and I am not saying it is going to be perfect from now on, but there were performances all over the pitch that were pleasing. The hard thing has been that we have had game, game, game, game.

"Normally you would have a game and then you can work on something and tweak things, but we just haven't had the chance as it is how pre-season has fallen.

"Playing Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday takes a lot out of the boys' legs, but on Tuesday they were full of energy and it was a brilliant performance.

"That is the standard that we have to keep from now until the end of April."

Diamonds are back on the road for their penultimate pre-season friendly on Saturday when they go to Bilston Town, before they wrap up the summer matches with a home date against Harborough Town next Tuesday.

Wellingborough Town continued their pre-season on Tuesday with a 2-2 draw at United Counties League Premier Division South side Bugbrooke. On target for the Doughboys were Will Jones and Taylor Franklin.

Borough complete their pre-season with a trip to Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central side Stamford AFC on Saturday.