Sandy says Diamonds' defensive record on the road is 'embarrassing' after Sutton Coldfield defeat

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 4-1 defeat at Harborough Town on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Elliot Sandy admits it is 'embarrassing' the amount of goals AFC Rushden & Diamonds are conceding on their travels after they were beaten 5-3 at Sutton Coldfield on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a result that keeps Diamonds stuck in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division relegation zone, and means Saturday's trip to second-from-bottom Boldmere St Michaels is a huge one for the Hayden Road club.

The defeat at Sutton Coldfield was a fifth in six league games away from home for Diamonds, and they have conceded 19 goals along the way, which is an average of more than three a game Sandy knows is not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Sutton, the home side raced into an early 2-0 lead, and were also 3-1 ahead, and although Diamonds got it back to 3-3 midway through the second half thanks to goals from Ty Winters, Tejan Thomas and Bruno Andrade, they were undone by two more late goals.

Diamonds were once again forced to travel without a string of key players, but Sandy wasn't using that as an excuse.

"We made a few changes because we had to, because we were short and lads have come in, but you can't start a game like that in this league," the Diamonds boss told @AFCRD.

"Lads have travelled two or three hours to get here on a Tuesday night, there is no music pre-match, there is no atmosphere, and you have got to lift yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sutton Coldfield came out really sharp and the first goal was half decent, but the second goal is a bit of a shocker, although it was a great finish from the lad.

"We react well, get a goal and get back in the game at 2-1, but then we concede another shocking goal from a long ball over the top that is not dealt with and it is 3-1.

"The goals are individual errors as well as a lack awareness.

"We then get the goal to make it 3-2 and come out in the second half and I thought we did really well and got it back to 3-3, thanks to Bruno with a great strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, it looked like we were on top at that point and going to go on and win the game, but then it is a free header at the back post to go 4-3 down, and these are the things. My worry is the desire in our box to stop that ball going in our net.

"We then chucked everyone on, we were trying to get the goal and pushing, and then we give a poor penalty away right at the death on the break and it makes the scoreline look awful.

"We have conceded five, and for me it is embarrassing the amount of goals we are conceding away and that is something I have to look at, and as a group we need to sort out very quickly.

"It was a strange one, because it's not like we have been cut open time and time again to concede five goals, it is just individual errors and lack of desire from a set-piece that has cost us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamonds now go to a Boldmere side that is sitting second bottom in the league in 21st, but will leaprog 19th-placed Rushden if they secure what would be only a second home league win of the season. The Birmingham side are currently on a five-match losing streak.

On Saturday, Diamonds were dumped out of the FA Trophy as they were beaten 4-1 at Southern League Premier Central title favourites Harborough Town, with their goal a late consolation from Ray Poku.