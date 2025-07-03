Jake Duffy will bring excperience to the AFC Rushden & Diamonds ranks (Pictuee: Phil Passingham)

When it comes to playing and managing at Step Four of the non-League ladder, AFC Rushen & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy has been there, seen it, and done it all...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A veteran of the non-League playing scene for a host of clubs at Step Four and above, including the likes of Diamonds, Brackley Town, Corby Town, Kettering Town and Banbury United, Sandy then turned his attention to managing.

And at his first attempt he led Spalding United to the Midlands Division title in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then bizarrely lost his job just three matches into the new season, and after a season of just enjoying playing football again for Sileby Rangers in the UCL, Sandy is back in the hot seat, this time at Hayden Road.

Sandy, who began his football career as a trainee at Northampton Town, has been a busy man since replacing former boss Michael Harriman at the beginning of June.

And after a hectic spell of recruitment, that has seen him bring in 10 new players, Sandy believes he has brought together all the elements needed for Diamonds to enjoy a strong campaign.

Experienced players have been signed, along with those in their prime and some youngsters too, and Sandy told @AFCRD: "I have won this league before, I played in it for a long time, and I feel I know what's needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes on the grottier pitches in the winter, you need that bit of extra steel, that bit of experience to guide the younger lads through.

"We have Gary Mulligan, an ex-professional footballer who has had a successful career, there is Jake Duffy who has had a very successful career around these levels, and won lots of promotions.

"So having those lads down the spine of the team can only help the younger ones and as a squad I think we have a good mix.

"We have a lot of experience, we have young lads, and we have lads that are still playing at their peak levels. I am really pleased with how the recruitment has gone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he added: "The lads we have brought in are exactly the type of lads I feel we need.

"They have come from the same level and been successful at this level, or have played higher.

"The retained players had really good years and were the standout performers last season, so if we can get things to gel then I think we are in for a really good season."

Sandy will take charge of his first game on Saturday when Diamonds travel to Ashby Ivanhoe for their opening pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new-look squad reported back for pre-season training last week, and Sandy was delighted with how things went.

"First and foremost, you have to be here to enjoy yourself, that is why we play football," said Sandy. "But at the same time it is also about working hard.

"I will have a laugh and a joke, but once we cross the white line for training or games then we work as hard as we can, and every single one of them put that in. It was really good."