Sandy frustrated as Diamonds are denied first win by late leveller at Rugby Borough

Tejan Thomas was on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Rugby Borough (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Elliot Sandy say AFC Rushden & Diamonds have deserved more than just two points from their opening two matches of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season - but believes his team is already 'building momentum'.

Diamonds followed up their opening day stalemate at home to Shepshed Dynamo with another 1-1 draw on Wednesday night at newly-promoted Rugby Borough.

Rushden were the better side in the first half and took a 28th-minute lead through a towering Tejan Thomas header, but the home side hit back after the break and eventually equalised five minutes from time.

Sandy was left to rue some missed opportunities when his team led 1-0, but added that he felt claiming a share of the spoils at Borough was 'a good point'.

"I am a little frusrated as I feel we deserved more than two points from the first two games," Sandy told @AFCRDTV.

"We didn't quite get that winning goal on Saturday, and then on Wednesday we have had to defend really well in the second half, but it's a game we probably should have put to bed earlier.

"This is a really hard place to come, Rugby Borough are a really good footballing side and in the second half they showed how good they are, but we weathered it really well.

"It's just a shame that five minutes from the end we couldn't defend that one.

"If we had got the second goal, then it probably kills the game, but I do think looking back and in the grand scheme of things, this will be a good point.

"We want to get that first win, but I think the fans who came on Saturday, the fans who came on Wednesday, will see that we are starting to build something that is gathering momentum.

"The lads will get more and more confident, and the team spirit will build and build as well.

"We have a lot of young lads in there, I think Gary Mulligan is the only one in the squad above 30, so it is a young team, but we are only going to get better."

Diamonds are without a game on Saturday as they are already out of the FA Cup, and they return to action next Tuesday (Aug 19) with a home date against Bedworth United.