Elliot Sandy is relishing Saturday's FA Trophy clash against in-form Malvern Town at Hayden Road (ko 3pm).

The Worcestershire outfit are sitting third in the Pitching-In Southern League South division, having lost just two of their past eight games, including a 2-1 home reverse at the hands of Bishops Cleeve on Tuesday.

But they will be taking on a Diamonds side that is also in good nick, with Sandy's side securing a fourth straight win last weekend as they overcame the 26th-minute sending off of attacker Raymond Poku to beat Long Eaton United 2-1 at Hayden Road.

It is an intriguing meeting between two Step 4 sides, and Sandy is looking forward to it.

"The good thing about competitions such as the Trophy, you get to test yourselves against teams that you don't really know much about, and you don't really play against," the Diamonds boss told @AFCRD.

"They are in good form, but we are in good form, so I urge everybody to come out and support us.

"The crowd was unbelievable on Saturday and really got behind us, it was great.

"I want to thank them all for sticking with us, because for 50 minutes we had to really dig in because of a poor decision with the red card.

"But we have come through it, scored another two goals, got another fantastic win, and I am really pleased."

Sandy will also be hoping that he will be able to call on striker Bruno Andrade, who missed the win over Long Eaton as the dual registration player was recalled by parent club Bedford Town to play in a friendly against Chesham United.

With the Eagles kicking off early, Andrade was able to get to Hayden Road to watch the second-half against Long Eaton, and Sandy said: "Bruno has had to play for Bedford, and he is a Bedford player.

"We know that he has the commitment, and it hurts us because he is a top player, but he came to the game and showed that commitment that he wants to be here.

"He wants to be around it, be part of it, and hopefully he is still part of what we are trying to do."