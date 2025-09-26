Sandy delighted with Diamonds progress but knows there is more work to be done

Elliot Sandy is pleased with how things are going at AFC Rushden & Diamonds (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Elliot Sandy is delighted with the progress his AFC Rushden & Diamonds side has made in recent weeks - but he knows there is still a lot more to come.

Rushden made it three wins on the spin on Saturday as they secured a 4-3 FA Trophy win at Coleshill Town to set up a third qualifying round clash with Malvern Town at Hayden Road next month.

That came off the back of another Trophy win at Bourne and a 4-2 victory over Basford in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and the signs are very encouraging ahead of this weekend's home league clash with high-flying Long Eaton United (ko 3pm).

But Sandy isn't getting carried away.

"That is three wins on the spin now, good wins, and we have scored 10 goals with two away games in that as well," the Diamonds boss told @AFCRD.

"That is showing we are going in the right direction, although it doesn't mean we have made it and we are this amazing team.

"We are doing well, we are getting better, but we can still improve and we will improve as we have a lot to work on.

"But I am really happy with how things are, the lads are buzzing, and we can take that confidence into the rest of the season."

And Sandy sees Saturday's showdown with play-off hopefuls Long Eaton United as a good yardstick to see where his team really is in terms of their Midlands Division credentials.

Long Eaton have lost just once this season, against Corby Town on the opening day, and Sandy said: "The game will be a measure of where we are.

"I said the same at Basford because they are one of the fancied teams, and we put in a really good performance there.

"I want the fans to come out, we are scoring goals, we are playing some exciting stuff, and the boys really appreciate the support, as do I.

"We will give it a good go as we have a lot of exciting players going forward, and defensively we have lads who are heading bricks for us and putting their bodies on the line.

"So we know it is going to be a really tough game, but it's one we are looking forward to."