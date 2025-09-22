Sandy 'delighted' as 'ruthless' Diamonds sink Coleshill in seven-goal Trophy thriller

Bruno Andrade scored twice for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in their win at Coleshill (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Elliot Sandy was 'delighted' as AFC Rushden & Diamonds edged a seven-goal thriller at Coleshill Town to book their place in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamonds looked to be cruising as they roared back from going a goal down on 16 minutes to lead 4-1 just nine minutes into the second half thanks to two goals from Bruno Andrade, and one apiece for Joel Nketia and Tyler Winters.

But Coleshill pulled one back and then set up an anxious finale as they made it 4-3 in stoppage time at the end of the game, but the Diamonds saw out the remaining seconds to secure a third win on the spin in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a proper cup tie and I am just delighted to get the win," Sandy told @AFCRD.

"Some of the football on show from us, especially at the back end of the first half, was beautiful to watch, especially the second goal.

"Being 3-1 up at half-time was a great place to be in, and I think we saw a different side to us on Saturday.

"I am pleased for the fans who have travelled, a lot came and they were loud all game, and they gave the game a real cup-tie feel and I am glad we could send them away happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt we deserved the win, we were clinical and we played well."

Sandy believes things are really starting to come together for his team now, although he admits he will be having a look at how his team contrived to concede three times.

"I have said all along that we didn't have the points on the board that we maybe deserved," said the Diamonds boss.

"Although the goals weren't coming, we were always creating the chances, and now we look ruthless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The little tweak we have made with the formation, the way we are playing, the midfield know their jobs and are winning the ball higher up the pitch, there is great energy in there and the lads are now putting the ball in the net.

"We probably should have had five or six, but the goals we gave away were disappointing so we have to have a look at that as well."

Diamonds now have a free midweek before returning to Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division action on Saturday when they host Long Eaton United at Hayden Road (ko 3pm).