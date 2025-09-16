Sandy 'buzzing' as Diamonds show their attacking intent in eye-catching win over Basford

Delighted AFC Rushden & Diamonds players celebrate a goal in their 4-2 win over Basford at Hayden Road on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' upturn in form continued on Saturday with an impressive 4-2 victory over high flying Basford United in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

In a thoroughly entertaining encounter, Rushden’s three-man attack made light work of a previously unbeaten Basford side, with Bruno Andrade continuing to impress with an early penalty and two assists.

On a much-improved pitch at Hayden Road, Tyler Winters made it three goals in two games while Ollie Brown-Hill deservedly earned the man of the match award.

The win lifted Diamonds to 13th in the table, and to within three points of the top five.

Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy said: "I think our front three are up there with the best in the league, and the place is buzzing at the moment.

"Our second goal was typical of all the good things about the team.

"Credit to defender Jeremy (Kyezu) who won the ball in his own half and then ran fully 80 yards to take a pass from Andrade before laying the ball into the path of goal scorer Winters.

"This was a massive win for us against one of the more fancied teams in the division."

This Saturday, Diamonds travel to Coleshill Town for their FA Trophy second qualifying round tie.

Coleshill, who are in the same division as Diamonds, lost 7-0 at home to Hednesford Town in the FA Cup last weekend in the FA Cup, but in the previous round they beat Step 3 Worcester Raiders.

For the first time this season, Sandy named an unchanged team for the clash with Basford and the Diamonds boss is likely to name the same team when they head to Warwickshire on Saturday.

Sandy said: "Coleshill are a good side who’ve enjoyed one or two good results particularly the Worcester FA Cup win.

"Although below us in the table, they do have a game in hand and are probably in a false position."

With back-to-back victories in the bank, Diamonds will travel to Coleshill in a confident mood.

Despite losing heavily to Mickleover on one recently, Diamonds will relish playing on an artificial surface again, attempting to produce the style of football that Sandy likes to play.

If Diamonds play the way they did against Basford, then they will have a great chance of making the third qualifying round.