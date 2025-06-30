Sandy always 'on the lookout' to strengthen but is delighted with his Diamonds recruitment

Elliot Sandy took his first pre-season training session as AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss last week (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy says he is already happy with the squad at his disposal - but admits he will always be 'on the lookout' for players that make his team better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamonds made it 10 new signings at the weekend when they snapped up former Stoke City youngster Lewis Walker.

The 18-year-old midfielder is the latest addition to the Hayden Road roster, following hot on the heels of former Wellingborough Town striker Jordan Graham in joining the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair follow the likes of fellow new signings Gary Mulligan, Jake Duffy, Will Mellors-Blair, Lewis Elson, Joel Nketia and Olly Brown-Hill, who joined up with retained players from last season when the squad returned for pre-season last week.

Sandy has been a busy man since taking over the Diamonds reins at the start of the month following the departure of Michael Harriman, and he told @AFCRD that he has been delighted with the recruitment so far.

So much so, that if the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season were to start this weekend, he says he would be happy with his lot.

Talking to @AFCRD, Sandy was asked if he was still looking to bring more players in, and he said: "We are still looking at one or two, but we are about there to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have said to Rob (Usher, chair) and Alex (Raspin, vice-chair) that if we went into the season with what we have now then I am more than happy, as I think we can more than compete.

"Through pre-season there will be players that are not getting the game time they want, perhaps at a higher level, and when they look at what we are trying to achieve, AFC Rushden & Diamonds is a place people want to come to now.

"That is great for me, and great for the club, so yes I am happy (with the squad), but we are always on the lookout to see if we can improve."

Diamonds play their first pre-season friendly on Saturday when they travel to Ashby Ivanhoe, before travelling to Blackstones next Wednesday (July 9).