Lewis Patching's AFC Rushden & Diamonds career is over after one game

Patching had only been signed on a dual registration from Southern League Premier Central outfit St Ives on Saturday morning, and was brought in as cover for the unavailable Ben Heath.

He went on to endure a difficult afternoon as Diamonds were beaten 4-0, and was then involved in an incident after the game.

That altercation resulted in the club announcing ‘a first team player’s’ registration was being cancelled with immediate effect.

The club didn't reveal who the player was, but Patching's name was widely spread on social media, and the player himself took to X on Monday to apologise.

"Firstly, I'd like to apologise to the supporter involved and Rushden & Diamonds FC for the events that took place on Saturday evening," wrote Patching.

“I was disappointed with how the game panned out personally and for the club.

"After the game, a group of home supporters began hurling abuse. One of them confronted me directly, invading my personal space and shouting in my face aggressively.

"Genuinely fearing for my safety with with emotions running high, I reacted which I deeply regret.

"This is not an excuse for my actions and I'm disappointed in myself for losing control.