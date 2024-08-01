Rushden & ​Diamonds boss Harriman is happy with pre-season momentum

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' competitive season gets underway on Saturday with an FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie at local rivals Corby Town (ko 3pm).

With both teams playing in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands division this season, Diamonds couldn’t have asked for a more difficult opening tie as Corby will be one of the favourites for promotion.

Thanks to Fraser Corden’s screamer, Rushden completed their pre-season schedule with a 1-0 victory at Barton Rovers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Diamonds boss Michael Harriman is keen to take the momentum of what has been a successful pre-season campaign into the competitive action, but knows its going to be tough at Steel Park.

‘We’ll go there as underdogs but that will suit us," said Harriman.

"We’ll be scrapping and will try and disrupt them, but I think we’ll only need half a chance and we’ll put the ball in the net."

Harriman is happy with the squad he has built up over the summer, with many of the squad that impressed so much in the second half of last season being kept on, and new signings being added to that group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a good squad with two players for each position, but I’ll always be looking out for players that will improve things," said the former Northampton Town defender.

"I hope to have a loan signing coming in next week."

The Corby game is likely to attract a bumper crowd with a big travelling contingent of Diamonds fans expected to make the short trip across county.

And Harriman commented: "I urge all the Diamonds fans to get to Steel Park to support us. We will need you!

"We’re going to go there looking for the win and we’ll be hungry for it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriman will have some difficult team selection issues to resolve, but with seven substitutes allowed in the FA Cup, virtually his entire playing squad will be involved on the day.

"There are pros and cons of having such a tough game for our opener, but one of the pros is that it will allow me to see where we are league wise," said the Diamonds boss.

"It is unknown territory for both teams and very much a case of tactical decisions being made on the spot.

"Hopefully my players will get a buzz from playing in front of a big crowd which could be around 750."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ryan Inman has spoken of the 'love' he still has for Diamonds following his close season move to Step 3 side Harborough Town.

The midfielder skippered Diamonds last season and admitted it was a difficult decision to leave Hayden Road, but that it was a decision made with his ambition in mind.

Asked about his time at Diamonds, Inman said: "It was brilliant, one of the best clubs I have ever been at.

"The fans were absolutely brilliant with me, really made me feel welcome from the start, so it was a difficult decision to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think most people you speak to will understand the decision I have made.

"I haven't left to stay at the same level, I want to push on in my career and go to the highest level I can as well.

"I still have so much love for that team though."