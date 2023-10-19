Kettering Town on the attack during their 5-0 FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

​Kettering were eventually thumped 5-0 by Vanarama National League leaders Spireities on Saturday.

But they were well in the game for first hour as they only trailed 1-0, before a late flourish from a very strong home home side settled things.

Leese was pleased with how his team acquitted themselves against high quality opposition at the SMH Group Stadium, particularly after the showing in the FA Trophy defeat at St Ives a week earlier, which he branded as being ‘disgraceful’.

And he wants the performance levels from that opening hour at Chesterfield replicated when the Poppies entertain unbeaten leaders Mickleover in a huge league match this Saturday.

Mickleover will arrive at Latimer Park having won 11 out 12 in the league so far this term, a run of form that has seen them open up an 12-point lead at the top.

They dropped their first points of the season on Tuesday night when they drew 1-1 at mid-table Bromsgrove Sporting.

Jon McGrath’s side have enjoyed a near perfect start to the campaign, scoring 35 goals and conceding just six, and they are going to be another stern test for Leese and his players.

The Poppies are third bottom with just seven points from 10 matches so will go into the game as big underdogs, but Leese said: "The work we did going into the Chesterfield game, will apply exactly the same for the weekend, and for the rest of the month really.

"We have got ourselves in a real hole in terms of our league position and our performances.

"So the work we have done this week, and the game plan, we will apply for the Mickleover game as well.

"It is a big game for us, and they just keep on coming. But if we perform like we did for the first hour on Saturday then it will be okay."

Leese was pleased with many aspects of his team's performance at Chesterfield, although he felt they could have been calmer and more controlled in possession.

But one thing he had absolutely no complaints about was the support from the stands.

More than 500 Kettering fans made the trip to Derbyshire and played their part in creating a cracking atmosphere, and Leese has once again urged them to get behind the players and turn out in numbers this weekend.

"The fans were incredible," said the Poppies manager.

"Gary Graham (Poppies director) dragged me over to the bar area before the game and I was a bit wary about that, but the noise in there was incredible.

"It then translated into the game as well, up against the Chesterfield fans who were very vocal.

"We had some fantastic support and we are really appreciative of that, the players as well, because it makes a big difference to us.

"I said it last week, and I want them to just keep coming.

"We will turn the corner, we will keep putting in the performances, and we just need them to keep backing us."

