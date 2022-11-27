ROUND-UP: Poppies' unbeaten home run goes on, but defeats for Diamonds and Steelmen

Northampton Town loanee Peter Abimbola was on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

It is now seven matches unbeaten at Latimer Park for Lee Glover’s men.

Honours were even in a match of few chances, and the stalemate sees Kettering one point and one place above the National League North relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Southern League Premier Division Central there was another defeat for managerless AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Having sacked boss Richard Maxwell in midweek, academy coach Matt Vernon took charge of first team matters at fourth-placed Rushall Olympic.

But there was to be no upturn in form as Diamonds were beaten 3-1.

Vernon’s side fell behind to an early penalty, before a thumping strike from Northampton Town loanee Peter Abimbola had them level midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was how it stayed until the break, but two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half settled the contest in Rushall’s favour.

The result leaves the Diamonds second from bottom in the table, and seven points from safety, having played more games than most of the sides above them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a very difficult week for all connected with Corby Town following the death of secretary and life president Gerry Lucas.

The Steelmen travelled to St Neots in the Northern League Midlands Division, and both sets of players and all supporters observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Attenborough’s side then struggled on the pitch, with two goals inside the opening 21 minutes from Brandon Njoku proving decisive.

The match ended 2-0 in the home side’s favour, with Corby also finishing the contest with just 10 players after Scott Floyd’s dismissal for two yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad