​​Assistant boss Tom Lorraine admits AFC Rushden & Diamonds face a 'daunting' festive period after their season of woe continued when they suffered a fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday.

Jacob Scott is one of three Northampton Town players to have joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds on loan (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

High flying Spalding United won at a canter as Diamonds lost the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash 3-0 at Hayden Road.

The home side's cause wasn’t helped when home debutant Luca Purse was sent off on 37 minutes – Rushden’s third player this season to be red carded in the first half of a match.

Diamonds assistant Manager Tom Lorraine had no complaints about the red card, but bemoaned the fact that early goals and red cards again left his side with an uphill struggle.

“One or two lapses in concentration have again cost us dear and these must be eradicated if we are going to lift ourselves off the bottom," said Lorraine.

"If only we could get ahead in a game! Early goals conceded always seem to put us on the back foot.”

Rushden face a tough festive period with games against Sporting Khalsa on Saturday followed by Harborough Town’s visit on Boxing Day. Diamonds then travel to county rivals Corby on New Years Day.

Lorraine commented: “Yes, it is a daunting period after five straight defeats and conceding 11 goals in the process.

"But we must stay positive and learn from our experiences.

"As I keep repeating, we are a young side, and we cannot knock their work rate.

"However, we must stop giving the ball away and refrain from switching off at crucial times.”

Sporting Khalsa’s form has dipped recently, losing six of their past 10 games, but they remain tough opponents on their plastic pitch.

Diamonds are the league’s only pointless team on their travels.

Three Northampton Town youngsters have arrived at Hayden Road in the past few days, while Mitch White and Eniola Agemoh-Davies have left the club to join Wellingborough Town.

The three Cobblers loan signings are Reuben Wyatt and Jacob Scott, who were both involved against Spalding, as well as Tom Cartwright, who could be in line to make his debut this weekend.