​AFC Rushden & Diamonds kick-off a hectic run of six games in the space of just 21 days when they visit Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman

Diamonds were without a match last weekend, but now begin a sequence of games which could define their season and hopes of avoiding relegation from the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Following last weekend’s games, Michael Harriman’s side are now nine points adrift of safety.

Four of the crucial upcoming matches are at Hayden Road, including next Tuesday’s rearranged clash against mid-table Walsall Wood.

Despite picking up just four points in 13 games, amazingly four teams lie below Diamonds in the current form guide, including Saturday’s opponents Shepshed who have won just one of their past nine games.

The Leicestershire outfit have lost their past four league games, conceding 11 goals in the process.

With Rushden’s performances improving game by game, this surely is a match that Harriman’s men will be looking to take all three points.

Diamonds are still on the look out for players to improve their squad.

They’ve recently made a series of seven-day approaches with a central defender, midfielder, and a striker all on the shopping list.

If there are no additions, Tejan Thomas is again likely to partner Harriman in central defence while new signing Ryan Inman should continue in midfield.

Eniola Agemoh-should be back in contention for the trip to Shepshed, and will vie for selection one of the full back positions.

Next Tuesday, Rushden face an in-form Walsall Wood side.

The west Midlands outfit caused a shock last weekend, dumping Vanarama National League South side Hemel Hempstead out of the FA Trophy on penalties.

With just one defeat in their past six league games, Walsall are climbing the table and currently sit sixth.

Rushden now find themselves nine points below third-from bottom Rugby Town – albeit with two games in hand.

The two teams immediately above Diamonds both suffered defeats on Saturday.