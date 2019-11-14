Richens set to come back into the Poppies fold

Michael Richens has returned to Kettering Town after a loan spell at Nuneaton Borough. Picture by Peter Short

The midfielder, who started the season as club captain at Latimer Park, has spent the last two months on loan at Nuneaton Borough having fallen out of favour with previous Poppies boss Nicky Eaden.

However, with his latest month on loan now complete, Richens is set to be given an opportunity to impress new manager Paul Cox.

Cox has overseen two wins in a row since taking charge of the Poppies, results which have seen them move out of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.

And the manager insists Richens will be given the same shot as every other member of the squad with Cox insisting he is still “assessing” things as a whole.

“It’s the same for everyone,” the Poppies boss said.

“I like to think I am quite transparent, all I want is for my teams to go out on a Saturday and win matches and all I want is people who want to be part of it.

“Michael has come back to train with the group this week and I have said to him that it is a fresh sheet of paper and I will only judge him on how his trains, how he plays and how is performs off the pitch as well as on it.

“I am quite simplistic in what I want and he will be given the opportunity just like everyone else.

“The fact is, we are still near the bottom of the table and, to be honest, I am still assessing things and looking at how we can take things forward.

“It’s been very positive when I have spoken with the chairman, the board and the owner and I just want a group of people who share the passion of those around the club and the supporters.

“The players currently here have been given that fresh sheet of paper and it is the same for Michael.”

Kettering, meanwhile, have been handed a tricky tie in the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Poppies will make the short trip to take on BetVictor Southern League Premier Central side Peterborough Sports on Saturday week.