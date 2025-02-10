Relief for Kettering Town as they cruise to welcome victory against struggling Barwell

Isiah Noel-Williams celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Kettering's second goal versus Barwell (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town stopped the rot with a straight forward 3-0 win over Barwell in the Pitching-In Southern League Central on Saturday - condemning their visitors to their seventh straight league defeat in the process.

Another timid performance without three points was unthinkable for the Poppies - especially with a run of difficult matches on the horizon.

This victory was by no means a complete performance, but there was enough on view to start to rebuild player confidence and settle any decenting voices in the fanbase.

The win sees the Poppies rise to fourth in the table, and they are just three points behind new leaders Bedford Town, with four games in hand.

Nil Ranger scores Kettering Town's first goal against Barwell

Indded, Kettering have two games in hand on second-placed Stratford Town and three on third-placed AFC Telford United as well, so their title fate is very much in their own hands.

On another tricky surface, Kettering had to start fast and show that they were up for the fight, but it was Barwell who had the first opportunity through Tyrell Waite.

On five minutes he shot from just inside the box but pushed his effort agonisingly wide of the left upright.

Leroy Lita then tested Dan Jezeph on nine minutes, with the keeper winning the battle with a fine stop as the visitors enjoyed the opening salvos.

Wes York makes it 3-0

After weathering the short storm, Kettering took control.

Tyree Wilson and Isiah Noel-Williams were both in excellent form - the same form that saw Kettering as the initial runaway league leaders.

Both linked well in the lead-up of the opening goal on 17 minutes. Wilson flashed a pass across the face of goal for Nile Ranger to back heel into the net from just yards out with keeper Oliver Bosworth completely wrong footed.

Terell Pennant shot low four minutes later and was denied by Bosworth at his near post as Kettering enjoyed a lot of time in the visitors half.

Isiah Noel-Williams slots home Kettering's second goal from close range

However clear cut chances remained a premium for the rest of the half with the Poppies wasting a number of dead ball situations. At the other end Victor Nirrennold came closest to equalising on 37 minutes but could only fire over the bar after receiving the ball from Brad Hickey.

The second half did not spark into life until the hour mark when Nirennold saw his effort from a tight angle cleared off the line by Connor Johnson and hacked to safety by Ranger.

Immediately up the other end went Kettering and a pin-point pass to Pennant in the box allowed the winger to somehow bundle the ball home in a style akin to Bambi on ice!

Aaron Powell saw his shot saved with five minutes remaining, but gloss to the result was added in stoppage time when the excellent Noel-Williams played through substitute Wes York who made no mistake lofting the ball over Bosworth.

Cue relieved celebrations from both fans and players who as a collective have had to navigate this bizarre crash in form.

In his post match comments, manager Richard Lavery declared ‘there's been no corner that needed turning’ - such is the confidence of main man in the dugout.

But he was also quick to point out that the return of Devon Kelly-Evans and Andi Thanoj in midfield helped to address some of the issues.

Conceding just one goal in their past three matches also suggests some of the defensive problems have been rectified.

But the next three games will go a long way to discover if Kettering are back for good. A tough trip to Stourbridge is next up before a hum-dinger of a game against new league leaders Bedford Town, under the Friday night lights.