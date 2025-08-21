Relaxed Hollyhead plays down significance of Bedford and Harborough clashes

Simon Hollyhead enjoys Saturday's 2-1 win over Barwell (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Simon Hollyhead is playing down the importance of Kettering Town's stiff Bank Holiday weekend double challenge.

The Poppies have won their opening three matches in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central to sit second in the table behind Bishops Stortford.

But this weekend they go head-to-head with two teams with serious title ambitions of their own, as the Poppies travel to big-spending Real Bedford on Saturday ahead of Monday's derby showdown with Harborough Town at Latimer Park.

The Bees, managed by former Poppies assistant boss Mitch Austin, have won two and drawn one of their opening three games, while Real have won one, lost one and drawn one, and both are expected to be in the title mix come the end of the campaign.

They are big games, but asked if they would be a good indicator of who is going to come out on top at the end of the season, Hollyhead was having none of it.

"It's just all about us," said Hollyhead. "I want us to keep improving, I want us to keep evolving.

"There has been a lot of talk about certain teams in this league, but it really is just about us looking after ourselves, and as a team to keep finding ways of improving.

"Yes, we have Real Bedford on Saturday, and yes we have Harborough on Monday, and of course we are aware of the schedule.

"But we know this season of 42 games is decided over 42 games and it is very early days. It is game four on Saturday, game five on Monday.

"I would honestly say that every game is important, but we go to Real Bedford with some good confidence.

"We are very pleased with the start we have had in terms of the points, but I think our performances can be a little bit better."

Monday's clash with Harborough Town is an all-ticket match.