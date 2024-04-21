Michael Reindorf celebrates scoring the Poppies winner against Coalville (Picture: Peter Short)

The Leicestershire side can rightly feel aggrieved at leaving Latimer Park empty handed as they enjoyed the better of the opportunities, and were much the stronger side late on in the match despite being reduced to 10-men with 18 minutes remaining.

Both sides traded early efforts but it was the visitors who had the first clear-cut opportunity with Tim Berridge beating Lewis White as the final man, but was forced wide of the goal and could only unleash a shot that collided with the upright.

Moments later, the woodwork saved Coalville's blushed when the on-rushing Charlie Marzano poked a shot goalwards that was saved by former Poppy Paul White before Tom Scott struck the post with the rebound.

Kettering go close to a second goal (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering took the lead on 35 minutes thought the industrious Michael Reindorf.

The loanee striker, playing in his final game at Latimer Park, turned Scott McManus inside out before finishing from 15 yards out, low into the corner of the goal.

Coalville had efforts early on in the second half through Berridge and Thomas McGlincey that came to nothing with Dan Jezeph making a smart save low to his left for the latter effort.

The game swung into Kettering's favour on 72 minutes when Joe Doyle-Charles received his second yellow card in quick succession, after a questionable handball decision was given in deep in Poppies territory.

Coalville go close to an equaliser at Kettering (Picture: Peter Short)

Despite the disadvantage, it was the Magpies who looked most likely to grab the next goal with Wes York causing all sorts of headaches for the hosts - his shot shortly after the sending off went agonisingly wide of the top corner with Jezeph well beaten.

Bruno Andrade found himself one-on-one late on, but McManus did enough to disrupt his effort on goal.

The Coalville efforts dried up in the closing stages of the match with Kettering sitting deeper and deeper.

The game management from the players will please manager Richard Lavery, but he was visibly agitated by his side wasting possession. especially in the final third.

Bruno Andrade takes on his man in Kettering's 1-0 win over Coalville (Picture: Peter Short)

"I just said to them, you need to put a performance in for the fans - they've followed you all year," said the Poppies boss.

"Yeah they showed a bit of character today - was it a fair result?

"They've (Coalville) had a few chances near the end, but I'll take the three points all day."

The Poppies boss was delighted with another clean sheet, but admitted seeing out the game proved tougher in the final 20 minutes for Kettering despite the man advantage.

"I always say that, I think with 10 men you're sometimes better," said Lavery.

"They were picking out pockets of space and (Ash) Chambers was getting on the ball and I was thinking how are they getting on the ball?