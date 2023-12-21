Kettering Town have announced Saturday's clash with Redditch United is going to be a key part of the club's Poppies versus Homelessness Campaign.

The club has partnered with Encompass, a local charity, to raise awareness and donations for those who are homeless.

In support of the campaign, the Poppies will be wearing their away kit on Saturday to raise awareness of the too many that are without a home this Christmas.

There will also be donation buckets situated around the ground for any spare change anybody can donate. There will also be QR codes to scan to donate electronically, for those of you who don’t have cash.

Encompass chairperson-elect Victoria Barber said: “Encompass is a charity based in Rushden.

"We run two accommodations for those rough sleeping or sofa surfing; one in Rushden and one in Corby.

"Each resident has their own room within a house and are supported by staff and volunteers. Our aim is to move individuals into their own accommodation and avoid repeat homelessness by helping them address any issues.

“In total, 58 people stayed with us at some point, and 60 per cent were moved onto their own accommodation.

“We also support the homeless through our four foodbanks and our successful rehab unit.

"We rely on donations from the people of Northamptonshire, who give money, food and their time to help tackle homelessness and poverty.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Kettering Town Football Club for their Poppies versus Homelessness campaign.

"The support of the Poppies fans, both by raising awareness and donations, is invaluable.”

To find out more about Encompass visit their website at https://encompasscharity.org.uk/