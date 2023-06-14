Diamonds had already secured the services of experienced defender Michael Harriman who is staying on at Hayden Road in a player-coach capacity.

Nunn has now retained central defender Luke Massingham, who was one of the manager’s first signings after he arrived at the club at the end of last year.

And that has been followed by the news of the first new arrival of the summer with 21-year-old striker Ethan Johnston joining Diamonds from Southern League Premier Central side St Ives Town.

Ethan Johnston, pictured during his time at Harborough Town, has joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture by Jim Darrah

Born and bred in Rushden, Johnston began his career at Northampton Town where he progressed through the ranks before joining Banbury United while he also had a spell at Harborough Town.

And Nunn told AFCRD TV: “Ethan’s exactly the sort of player I’m looking to attract to the club.

“He’s local, very local in fact and he’s got a point to prove.

“I knew he wasn’t getting a lot of game time at St Ives and he’s at an age now where he needs to kick on.

“It’s like a singer, if you’re not on stage singing, nobody’s going to know if you’ve got a voice. “I’m sure he’ll thrive for us this season with the environment we’re looking to create here.”

Johnston, for his part, was delighted to get a deal done with his hometown club so early in the summer as they prepare for a campaign in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The striker said: “I’m happy to get the deal done early so I can focus on getting ready for the season.

“It’s a local club, I live just around the corner and what Chris has got planned here is exciting.

“I’m a number 9, I like to run in behind and I’d describe myself as a poacher really.