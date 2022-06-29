Rebuild gathers pace as Kettering Town add four

Brad Gascoigne is one of four players who have signed for Kettering Town this week. Pictures courtesy of Poppies Media

The Poppies reported back for pre-season training last weekend as they prepare for the new Vanarama National League North campaign, which gets under way on August 6.

And there were four new faces on show with one of them being a new goalkeeper in the form of Cameron Gregory.

Gregory arrives at Latimer Park from Shrewsbury Town having been at Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers as a youngster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Wright

He has also had loan spells in the non-League game at the likes of Kidderminster Harriers, Halesowen Town, Nantwich Town, Chippenham Town and Hednesford Town.

The Poppies have also signed experienced centre-half Brad Gascoigne who most recently at Basford United.

He has also played for Corby Town, Barwell, Nuneaton Borough, Alfreton Town, Tamworth, Stalybridge Celtic, and Boston United in the past.

Kettering have also boosted their attacking ranks with the additions of Neo Richard-Noel and Andre Wright.

Neo Richard-Noel

Richard-Noel was with the Poppies as a youngster but has since gone on to have spells at Cambridge United, St Ives Town and St Neots town while his brother, Reubus, played for Kettering in the 2014/15 season.

Wright, meanwhile, featured for Hereford and AFC Telford United in the National League North last season.

He has also had spells at Torquay United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Kidderminster Harriers, Gloucester City, Bohemians, Ayr United and Sligo Rovers in the past.

The quartet follow the likes of Keaton Ward, Jordan Graham, Ben Toseland and Lewis White in joining the Poppies this summer while Rhys Sharpe, Gary Stohrer and Decarrey Sheriff have been retained from last season’s squad with George Cooper also returning on loan from Mansfield Town having featured for Kettering in the previous campaign.

Cameron Gregory