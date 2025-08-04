Ranger returns to Kettering Town, but bad break for summer signing Fatadjo

Nile Ranger has returned to Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Nile Ranger is back at Kettering Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big centre forward was a surprise inclusion in the Poppies squad for Saturday's final pre-season friendly against Basingstoke, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 defeat at Latimer Park.

The former Newcastle United front man left Kettering following their play-off final defeat to AFC Telford United in May, and has been training in pre-season with Sky Bet League Two newcomers Barnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after talks with new Kettering boss Simon Hollyhead, the 34-year-old has decided to return to Latimer Park.

“I spoke with the manager and I was really impressed by what he had to say and his vision for the football club," Ranger told ketteringtownfc.com. "I can’t wait to get amongst the boys again."

A club statement read: "Nile has recently completed a tough preseason with former National League Champions, and League Two debutants, Barnet FC and is ready for a return during

August in the famous red and black Poppies shirt."

Ranger wasn't the only new signing involved at the weekend, as the club also announced the cature of midfielder Fin Corrigan, who has been involved in the pre-season schedule with the Poppies, and central defender Archie Crowther.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corrigan was in the youth system at Tottenham Hotspur before making the move to Ipswich Town and then Dundee United, also enjoying loan spells in the English non-League with Hemel Hempstead and Leiston.

Crowther has signed on loan from King's Lynn Town, having previously played for Dundee United Under-18s and Alvechurch, playing against the Poppies twice last season.

Crowther started Saturday's clash with Basingstoke, while Corrigan was a second-half substitute as the Poppies gave up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home.

Kettering were cruising after a penalty from Jamar Loza and a header from Crowther, before the visitors pulled one back just before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basingstoke then levelled six minutes after half-time, before securing the win with a goal two minutes from time.

There was further bad news from the afternoon for Hollyhead, as it was revealed after the game that summer signing Ismael Fatadjo suffered a broken arm after falling awkwardly in the first half.

The Poppies now have a free week ahead of their opening Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central game at Royston Town (ko 3pm).

They then play their first home game of the campaign next Tuesday (Aug 12) when they host Leiston (ko 7.45pm).