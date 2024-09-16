Ranger on the spot as Kettering Town snatch last-gasp FA Cup win over impressive Cleethorpes

Nile Ranger is mobbed by his Kettering Town team-mates after scoring his stoppage time penalty (Picture: Peter Short)

Cleethorpes Town can rightly feel hard done by after seeing their Emirates FA Cup dreams sunk by a 92nd-minute penalty converted by former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger, with Kettering Town securing a 1-0 win.

The side from Lincolnshire will look to a number of spurned chances as they more than matched their loftier opponents.

The Poppies however will believe that they've earned a bit of luck this season after seeing off the Owls and getting the rub of the green with the spot kick decision.

They are also indebted to keeper Jason Alexander (nephew of former Poppies and Lincoln City boss Keith Alexander) for keeping the visitors at bay.

Jason Alexander impressed in goal for the Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)

Emergency loanee keeper Alexander, who was signed with just hours to spare as cover for the suspended Dan Jezeph, was called into action after just 30 seconds when Curtis Bateson fizzed a shot into the centre of goal which was saved well.

Josh Walker was a constant thorn in the Poppies defence forcing another solid clearance from Alexander and played in Bateson on 19 minutes but the shot was wide.

Kettering could just not get out of their own half despite seeing more of the ball.

Andi Thanoj's free kick which was bravely seen off by the Cleethorpes wall, was Kettering's most likely opportunity to get the opening goal.

At the other end, Walker had the stand out chance of the half on 42 minutes - one on one with Alexander, but the 6ft 7in gloveman spread himself wide to keep the scores level.

Kettering finally woke up in the second half when Tyree Wilson struck the left upright on 50 minutes.

The visitors also struck the woodwork - Walker again was in the thick of the action seven minutes later this time hitting the underside of the crossbar before Kettering hacked the ball clear.

Paul Walker also found himself baring down on goal but the ball wouldn't bounce kindly allowing Devon Kelly Evans to nip in and clear the danger.

Bateson shot well wide on 78 minutes as Kettering continued to live dangerously.

The much-needed introduction of Isiah Noel Williams brought direction to Kettering's attacks and it was they who enjoyed the closing stages of the match.

Cleethorpes would rue the wasted chances in stoppage time - a poor back pass from George Smith to his keeper was intercepted by Ranger who was bought down in the area. The striker dusted himself off to slot the penalty home and become an instant Poppies cult hero.

Kettering boss Richard Lavery couldn't contain his delight at the final whistle for the second match in a row - revealing after full time that he couldn't watch the penalty kick, fearing that his side were heading to North Lincolnshire for the replay.

Cleethorpes will receive the much deserved plaudits for their performance as will Kettering's man of the match Jason Alexander.

But it's the Poppies who progress to keep their cup dreams alive.