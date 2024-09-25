Ranger at the double as Poppies go second after seeing off leaders Stamford

The Poppies players celebrate Nile Ranger's opening goal (Picture: Peter Short)

​Nile Ranger showed all of his class on Tuesday night, netting twice in Kettering Town’s excellent 2-0 victory over Pitching-In Southern League Central Premier leaders Stamford.

Another large crowd at Latimer Park were on hand to be royally entertained by the Poppies, who out-fought and out-thought their visitors at every turn.

A Kettering side which was missing four key first team players stepped up to the plate, and to a man laid down a marker to the rest of the league - Richard Lavery’s Poppies mean business.

Dan Jarvis forced a good save from a tight angle on 10 minutes and it was evident that Thomas Jackson in the Daniels’ goal was in for a testing night.

Poppies goalkeeper Dan Jezeph makes an excellent save (Picture: Peter Short)

James Blunden saw his header cleared off the line by Aaron Powell as the visitors tried to hit back, whilst Tendai Chitiza needed to do the same, clearing off the goal line from a Lewis White header.

Kettering took the lead on 24 minutes from the penalty spot.

Harry Vince brought down his opposite number in red giving former Newcastle United man Ranger the chance to score from 18 yards, which he did in emphatic style.

Tobias Liversidge was gifted the opportunity to equalise when one-on-one with keeper Jezpeh, but the Kettering gloveman stood tall to deny the striker with his right boot on 36 minutes.

Kettering Town's Dan Jarvis shoots narrowly wide (Picture: Peter Short)

Jezeph saved the Poppies’ blushes again minutes later this time from Chitiza's shot on the edge of the area.

Ranger then bagged his second with a subline strike on 41 minutes.

The front man received a squared ball from Isiah Noel-Williams before sending a pilldriver of a shot into the back of the net before Jackson even had time to dive to his left!

The hosts controlled the second half with aplomb.

Isiah Noel-Williams in action for the Poppies against Stamford (Picture: Peter Short)

They attacked at will at times, with Tyree Wilson denied twice when alone in the area with acres of space, while Ranger spurned his chance of taking home the match ball on 82 minutes, nodding over a Ben Hart cross.

The win lifts the Poppies up to second place in the Premier Central table.

They are now just two points behind Stamford, and also have a game in hand.

Kettering will hope the momentum continues into the two key cup games.

The cup double starts with the FA Cup on Saturday when the Poppies travel to St Ives Town.