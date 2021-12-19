Ramshaw's delight as Kettering Town return to winning ways

Jordon Crawford heads off to celebrate after he put Kettering Town ahead in their 4-0 success at Leamington. Pictures by Peter Short

John Ramshaw felt the work Kettering Town have been putting in on the training ground finally paid off as they returned to winning ways in a fine 4-0 success at Leamington.

The Poppies had been on a run of four games without a victory before this one and had led 2-0 in both the 3-2 home loss to Boston United and the 2-2 draw at AFC Telford United.

But there was no mistake this time as the in-form Jordon Crawford put Kettering in front in Warwickshire before they withstood some pressure from the Brakes before Crawford struck again with 15 minutes to go.

On loan defender George Cooper then made the game safe with a stunning 30-yard strike and Callum Powell wrapped things up from the penalty spot with five minutes to go.

It was a most welcome return to winning ways and Poppies assistant-manager Ramshaw said: “We were absolutely delighted.

“In the last couple of games, we felt we were almost there and this time we weathered the storm.

“We had a 15-minute spell in the first half where they really came at us and then they came out in the second half and got about us.

Callum Powell wrapped things up by scoring the Poppies' fourth goal from the penalty spot

“But we came through the other side, which is a tremendous confidence-booster for the lads.

“We can’t beat about the bush, it was a very tight game. Leamington always put a good side out. They are always a strong unit and the game was tight.

“But we got the second goal and we kicked on from there. I think it gave everyone a lift and it came at the right time in the game.

“And this time we have gone on and cemented the result instead of trying to hang on like we have done in the past. I think everyone went away buzzing, as you’d expect after a result like that.

Midfielder Harrison Neal was all smiles after Kettering's impressive win at Leamington

“If we’d been losing and not playing well then there would have been cause for concern.

“But I thought we were excellent against Boston but that extra bit of experience that a good budget buys you told in the end.

“And at Telford, they had a new manager and were never going to lie down and they changed the way they play at half-time to do to us what we did to them.

“There was never any real cause for concern and the manager and I never felt alarmed or under pressure because we knew we had a good group of young players.

“It’s been a question of learning how to manage the game. We have worked on that extensively over the last two or three weeks in training.

“We have put a lot of emphasis on game management and I think that paid off on this occasion.

“There were periods where we might have buckled but didn’t and we have put into practice things that we have been working on, which is pleasing.”

Summer signing Crawford once again stole the show as he scored for the third successive game to make it four goals in his last three appearances.

The young forward has been receiving rave reviews for his displays since breaking into the starting line-up and it was no different from Ramshaw this time.

“We think the world of Crawfs and we always have done,” the assistant-manager added.

“Even when he wasn’t getting in the team he never rocked the boat, he worked harder which is a great ethic to have and it’s one that the manager and I set our stall by.

“He refused to go out on loan because he was determined to win his place in the side,

“He has got in the team and it’s now going to have to be some player to get that shirt off his back.”