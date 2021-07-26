Ramshaw expects plenty of movement at Poppies before the big kick-off

Kettering Town assistant-manager John Ramshaw. Picture by Peter Short

John Ramshaw expects there to be further player movement at Kettering Town over the next couple of weeks.

The countdown to the new National League North season is well under way with the Poppies kicking off their new campaign with a home clash against Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, August 14.

The preparations continued last week with a 3-1 victory at Stamford on Thursday night being followed 48 hours later by a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Corby Town in the Newlands Shield.

Paul Cox used a squad of over 20 players in both matches as he bids to make the final touches to what will be a new-look line-up for next season.

Assistant-manager Ramshaw admitted he and Cox “have been working virtually full-time” in a bid to get the players they want for the new campaign.

And he believes there will be plenty of movement ahead of the big kick-off.

“We are working all the time to try to bring quality players into the club,” the Poppies assistant-boss said.

“This is what you use pre-season for, to have a look at trialists. We have got the basis of our squad but we are still looking for more and a few trialists have come in and done well.

“If we are going to sign anyone then they have got to be better than what we have got.

“We have had a hard summer. The gaffer (Cox) and I have been working virtually full-time for the club to bring the right sort of quality in.

“There will be a bit of movement over the next couple of weeks without a doubt. More and more players are becoming available.

“Players who have been holding out and hoping for a bigger club at a higher level aren’t getting that deal so they become more receptive to the offers we are making.

“It’s just a case of wait and see.”

Ramshaw, meanwhile, was pleased with the competitive nature of the game at Steel Park on Saturday as the Poppies took a first-half lead when a trialist converted a penalty before the Steelmen fought back to grab an equaliser through Connor Furey.

Kettering are back in pre-season action at Southern League Premier Central side Coalville Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

“It was excellent from our perspective,” Ramshaw added.

“It was a hard workout, a hard-fought local derby in front of a passionate crowd and it was real football, not pre-season football.

“We have to emphasise that this game was our second game in 48 hours and they were two very competitive matches.

“There were a few tired legs and tired minds out there, without a doubt. But we were delighted with the workout and we are very positive about what we got out of it.

“We have built up pre-season. Our first two games were against Step 5 teams, the next two have been against Step 4 teams and Coalville are a Step 3 team before we go to Brackley who are obviously at the same level.