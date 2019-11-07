Ramshaw delighted to make a Poppies return

Paul Cox and John Ramshaw were reunited in the Kettering Town dugout last weekend. Picture by Peter Short

The experienced Ramshaw returned to the club as Cox’s assistant at the end of last week and the pair oversaw a much-needed victory as the Poppies thrashed fellow strugglers Bradford Park Avenue 4-0 at Latimer Park to lift themselves out of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.

And Ramshaw, who had a previous stint at Kettering as assistant-manager alongside Marcus Law before leaving in May 2018, was pleased with the encouraging start to Cox’s reign.

“The boys did exactly what they were asked to do,” he said.

“They stuck to the game plan brilliantly and the outcome was tremendous.

“It’s given everybody a lift – supporters, staff, players and directors.”

Ramshaw was clearly pleased to be back at the club and conceded it was the travelling in the Southern League that ultimately led to his departure last year.

“Returning to the club is lovely, it’s a club that’s very dear to me, I had a great time last time I was here, and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“The travelling in the southern section got a little bit too much, but now we’re back up in God’s country, north of Leicester, so the travelling’s going to be easier.

“It’s great to be back and Saturday was like Christmas, it doesn’t get any better.”

Ramshaw and Cox are no strangers to each other having worked together many times previously. And the assistant is aiming to form a successful partnership with Kettering’s new manager once more.

“Paul and I started off together when I was manager of Hucknall Town, and we went to Leek Town, Eastwood Town and Mansfield Town together,” he explained.

“We’ve worked together extensively, we’ve been successful, and I think that’s because we understand each other so much.