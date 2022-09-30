Quick return clash is a ‘great game’ for Poppies

Kettering Town will be hoping for more scenes like this when they head to King's Lynn Town in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies stunned the Linnets at Latimer Park on Tuesday night as they ended the Vanarama National League North leaders’ unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 victory.

The game’s big moment came late in the first half when King’s Lynn’s Tai Fleming was sent-off for pulling back Sam Bennett in the area and Decarrey Sheriff stepped up to score the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

The two teams are now set to battle it out again at The Walks on Saturday and this time, the reward for the winners will be a place in Monday’s draw for the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Despite his team producing a much-improved display to edge out the Linnets following last Saturday’s poor 3-0 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers, Glover knows the Poppies face one of the toughest possible tests at this stage of the FA Cup.

However, he does feel they can take confidence from their midweek success.

“It’s the FA Cup, it’s a big game and I am sure there will be a big crowd for it,” Glover said.

“We are away from home but we can go into it feeling confident and we know that if we do certain things right then we can get a result.

“When we’ve been to the bigger stadiums and played on good pitches this season, we have passed the ball quite well. I think the surroundings will suit us.

“It will be interesting to see if and how they reshuffle things but we haven’t really got enough bodies to change things around too much.

“It’s just a great game to go into. It’s difficult because the fact is King’s Lynn are the top seeded side in the FA Cup at the moment and we have got them away from home.

“But we can roll into it and have a go.”