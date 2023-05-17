News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Quartet agree terms to stay on as Glover begins rebuild at Poppies

Lee Glover has started the job of building his Kettering Town squad for next season in the wake of relegation from the Vanarama National League North.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 17th May 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

The Poppies have confirmed that four members of last season’s squad have agreed terms for the 2023/24 campaign.

Captain Gary Stohrer will be staying at Latimer Park along with defender Lewis White, fellow midfielder George Forsyth and striker Sam Bennett.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, the club said: “Manager Lee Glover is in the process of developing his 2023-24 squad with the first four players agreeing terms with the club - Gary Stohrer, Sam Bennett, Lewis White and George Forsyth.

Gary Stohrer is one of four players to have agreed terms with Kettering Town for next season. Picture by Peter ShortGary Stohrer is one of four players to have agreed terms with Kettering Town for next season. Picture by Peter Short
Gary Stohrer is one of four players to have agreed terms with Kettering Town for next season. Picture by Peter Short
Most Popular

“Lee is to speak with four other players next week when he returns from abroad as the club has exercised their one-year extension options.

“Lee also has a verbal agreement with a Step 3 midfielder, hopefully he will be signed next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have been informed that negotiations are in place for a goalkeeper and two further players.”

Related topics:Poppies