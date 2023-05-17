The Poppies have confirmed that four members of last season’s squad have agreed terms for the 2023/24 campaign.

Captain Gary Stohrer will be staying at Latimer Park along with defender Lewis White, fellow midfielder George Forsyth and striker Sam Bennett.

In a statement, the club said: “Manager Lee Glover is in the process of developing his 2023-24 squad with the first four players agreeing terms with the club - Gary Stohrer, Sam Bennett, Lewis White and George Forsyth.

Gary Stohrer is one of four players to have agreed terms with Kettering Town for next season. Picture by Peter Short

“Lee is to speak with four other players next week when he returns from abroad as the club has exercised their one-year extension options.

“Lee also has a verbal agreement with a Step 3 midfielder, hopefully he will be signed next week.

