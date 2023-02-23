The Doughboys are currently on a stunning run of form, which has seen them win their last seven matches in a row as part of an unbeaten run in the league that now stands at 12 games stretching back to early November.

Their latest success was a 2-0 win at Coventry Sphinx, which sent them five points clear of their opponents in second place behind runaway leaders Rugby Town who look set to clinch the title.

But whoever finishes second will have a shot at promotion to Step 4 and while Wellingborough have thrust themselves into the equation, boss Stone insists his team can’t afford to look too far ahead than their next game at Milton Keynes Irish on Saturday.

Jack Bowen has become the latest new arrival at promotion-chasing Wellingborough Town after joining from Daventry Town

“Minus a six-month break at the beginning of last season, I have been involved at Wellingborough for four seasons one way or another and, at the start of the season, our target was to finish in the top four and that is still the minimum target of ours,” the Doughboys manager said.

“We are currently on a good run. But we have some really tough games coming up, we still have games against teams in the top five.

“So, we are certainly not getting ahead of ourselves with the run we are on.

“We just have to continue picking up points and just see where that takes us.

“Rugby Town, Coventry Sphinx and Newport Pagnell are still in the driving seat so it's just whether we can upset that.

“The win against Coventry Sphinx was a big victory for us. It was important to know we can compete with the top two or three teams.

“But we are having to play them again as well as others, so we just have to concentrate on our performance each week and not look too far ahead.

“Any team can beat any other team, on their day in this division. So, the next game is always the most important, no point looking further ahead than that.

“The key for us is to try and keep our performances high, try and win as many games as we can and just see where it takes us. What will be, will be.”

The Doughboys have been helped by some key signings during the campaign.

The experienced Brett Solkhon arrived as player-coach, Northampton Town youngsters Kenny Ndefo and Brad Smith-Howes have made an impact while Neo Richard-Noel has been in good scoring form since joining on loan from Kettering Town, including hitting both goals against Sphinx on Tuesday.

And Stone revealed they have strengthened further with the signing of striker Jack Bowen from troubled Daventry Town.

“We have used the loan system well with a great connection with Northampton Town Academy, which has benefited those developing lads as well as us on the pitch,” Stone added.

“Kenny Ndefo’s and Brad Smith-Howes’ attitudes and application has been a credit to the Cobblers, so hopefully they can continue to help us for the rest of the season.

“Neo has added quality up front that has given us a new dimension, he is enjoying his football and fitted in well with the lads so another loan that has worked well for both parties.

“Although those loans have worked well, signings such as Nat Gosnal-Tyler and Brett Solkhon have made a difference since December and been positive.

“Brett came in at a time we needed more leadership on the pitch, and he has that in abundance.

“We have signed Jack Bowen from Daventry this week and will also go into that category of great additions for on and off the pitch.

