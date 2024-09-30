'Professional performance' pleases Lavery as Poppies march on in FA Cup
All the goals came in the first-half courtesy of Nile Ranger, the returning Bruno Andrade and Luca Miller, and although Lavery admitted a pedestrian second half almost put him to sleep, the work had been done in the opening 45 minutes.
"It was a good, professional performance and it probably could have been more in the first half," said the Poppies boss.
"The second half I fell asleep watching that, it was so boring, but when you are 3-0 up at half-time, unless anything drastic happens, it should be game done shouldn't it?
"Nile has scored again, and goals from Bruno and Luca, and it was a good team performance.
"We also kept a clean sheet and that is more important really, because I like clean sheets.
"If you can do that, whether it's the league or the cup, you are going to be up there at the end of the year. Keeping clean sheets is a massive thing for me."
Andrade was making his second Poppies debut after making a surprise return to the team on Friday, having ended his short stint at Maidstone United, the club he joined in the summer after leaving Latimer Park.
"I think he was superb in the first half, and he has scored a great goal," said Lavery.
"I say every week I want to add quality to the squad, and Bruno coming in you could see in the first half the quality he has.
"I tried to keep him last season but he decided to move on, and I have been in touch with him ever since."
The Poppies will discover their fourth qualifying round opponents on Monday afternoon when the draw is made live on Talksport.
Quotes courtesy of Peter Short
