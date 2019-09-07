Problems mount for Poppies after another defeat

Kettering Town’s problems continue to mount in the Vanarama National League North after they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Farsley Celtic.

The Poppies are now without a win in nine matches as the pressure continues to increase on manager Nicky Eaden.

Lindon Meikle was on the end of a heavy challenge from the home goalkeeper in the first half

Kettering, who could only field four substitutes for the game, could have fallen behind inside the first six minutes when the hosts were awarded a penalty after Michael McGrath fouled Tom Allen. But Ben Atkinson dragged the spot-kick wide of the target.

The Poppies were out of luck when Ben Milnes’ shot cannoned off the post and, within two minutes, they were behind when Dave Syers headed home a Jordan Richards cross.

Lindon Meikle lobbed an effort over and was clattered by home goalkeeper Kyle Trenerry in the process while the Poppies also had two appeals for handball in the area waved away before the break.

They fell 2-0 down on 64 minutes when Allan guided home another Richards cross but the Poppies responded and were given hope when substitute Marcus Kelly curled home a terrific free-kick.

Marcus Kelly's free-kick finds the net for the Poppies' first goal

Farsley restored their two-goal advantage through Will Hayhurst but Kettering came back again to make it 3-2 when Brett Solkhon bundled home a Connor Kennedy cross.

There were further chances at both ends with Allan hitting the bar for the hosts before Dan Nti was denied a dramatic equaliser for Kettering when Trenerry made a vital save.

However, the Poppies were condemned to a fifth defeat in six matches.