Pre-season results of ‘no interest’ to boss Setchell as Corby Town prepare for tough run of friendlies

Boss Gary Setchell admits he is not bothered by results in pre-season as his Corby Town team prepare for their first warm-up game against AFC Welwyn in Bedford on Saturday.

The Steelmen are gearing up for the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign that starts on August 9, and Setchell has pieced together a daunting run of friendlies to get them ready for when the competitive action starts.

Saturday's opener against Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Welwyn is followed by tough-looking trips to Real Bedford (July 12), St Ives Town (July 14) and last season's Midlands Division champions Quorn (July 19).

They then have home dates against Berkhamsted and Spalding United, before travelling to Harborough Town in their final pre-season game on August 2, when they will play for the Carl Westbury Memorial Cup.

"A lot of people look at results in pre-season and say 'they'll be good', 'this will be that', but I have absolutely no interest," said Setchell. "I have an interest in my lads having seven good training sessions, and that's what it is.

"Some managers are desperate to win the games, but I will be going into them knowing how many minutes the players are getting, and if I am 1-0 up, 2-0 up, or 1-0 down or 3-0 down, that is not going to alter what I do at all.

"It is about getting the lads right for August 9, and I have selected some really tough games."

And he added: "It is a hard run, but when the fixtures come out for August 9, if we can hold our own against the likes of Harborough, Spalding, St Ives and people like that, then we know they are going to be better than whatever opposition we face.

"Whoever we play on August 9, are not going to be as good as Spalding or Harborough, that is a dead cert.

"Fans may get itchy if we lose a few games in pre-season, but it will have no bearing on the season whatsoever as I have picked those games by design.

"Don't get me wrong, if we can keep sheets and we do start winning then they are great habits to have, but all I will be looking for is improvement in the players from week to week, their fitness levels tactically and physically, and getting them ready for August 9."

Saturday's match is being staged at the New Eyrie, the home of Bedford Town (ko 3pm), and could see the first appearances in black and white for the club's summer signings, that include goalkeeper Jake Laban, winger Aaron Nuttall, defender Aaron Gill and forward Tyrone Lewthwaite, as well as the returning Connor Tomlinson.