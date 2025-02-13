Porter wary of Sporting Khalsa backlash as Diamonds target third straight win

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-0 win over Rugby Town on Saturday (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Assistant boss Dan Porter is warning AFC Rushden & Diamonds they can expect a backlash from Sporting Khalsa when they make the trip to the west midlands on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The promotion chasers are sitting fourth in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and looking good for a play-off spot at the end of the season.

But they were dealt a 6-1 thrashing at third-placed Worcester City last Saturday, enduring a horror show as they fell 6-0 down inside 70 minutes.

They did score a late consolation, but it was a very bad day at the office, and Porter is telling his players to be wary of a reaction from the Khalsa players this weekend.

A goalmouth scramble during AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 1-0 win over Rugby Town (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Prior to the hammering at Worcester, Khalsa had been in good form as they had won their three previous league games.

Khalsa have the most potent strike force in the league with Simeon Cobourne and Andre Landell netting 32 goals between them.

Cobourne scored twice when these sides met at Hayden Road in October, with Khalsa running out comfortable 3-0 winners on that occasion.

Porter said: "I think their weekend defeat will mean that they will be looking for a big reaction on Saturday, so it will be an even tougher place to go.

"We will look to carry on our momentum and build on the positives from the weekend."

Diamonds will go into the game on a high though, after they made it two wins on the spin last weekend, beating Rugby Town 1-0 at Hayden Road.

With 13 games of the season still to go, Rushden’s points tally is up to 33 - one better than last season’s overall total.

They are currently lying in 14th place, 12 points clear of the drop zone, and a further seven points should see Diamonds playing at Step 4 again next season.

At Khalsa, striker Cairo Taylor will be missing as he serves the second of a two-game suspension, while skipper Jarvis Wilson could be out again due to a reoccurrence of his knee problem.

It was Nathan Burrows who scored a freak winner on his debut as Diamonds beat Rugby 0 at Hayden Road.

On a very difficult pitch, Burrows was lying on the floor having missed a chance to score with a diving header, when Charlie Green’s shot from the left struck the striker and deflected into the net.

Despite protests from the visiting players, the goal from Burrows, who was signed last week from Sileby Rangers, was allowed to stand.

The football wasn’t pretty in a dire first half, but to their credit Diamonds improved and their battling qualities helped them to a deserved three points and back-to-back league victories having gone 10 matches without a win.

Porter said: "The pitch wasn’t ideal, but a lot of hard work went in just to get the game on. It was a critical three points for us."