Porter 'super proud' as in-form Diamonds deliver third straight victory

Jamal Adams scored the opening goal for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in their win at Sporting Khalsa (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Dan Porter declared himself 'super proud' of the AFC Rushden & Diamonds players after they secured a superb 2-1 victory at play-off chasing Sporting Khalsa.

It was a third straight Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division win on the spin for the Diamonds, and they had to overcome some adversity to do it as well, with boss Michael Harriman missing the trip through illness.

Diamonds were also without a couple of players through ill health, in Charlie Green and Isaac Olaleye, while skipper Jarvis Wilson and Tarik Dallas missed out through injury.

Cairo Taylor was also suspended, but the Diamonds showed they have depth to their squad as they returned to Hayden Road with three points claimed from a side that went into the game sitting fourth in the table.

Jamal Adams gave Rushden a flying start with an eighth-minute opener before Calvin Green made it 2-0 just after the hour mark.

Khalsa did launc a late flurry and pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but the Diamonds held on to secure a win that sees them rise to 13th in the table.

"I am super proud of the players, from minute one through to minute 98, they were fantastic," Porter told @AFCRDTV.

"We really deserved all three points, and although it got a bit tight at the end there but I think we could gave scored three or four to be honest.

"We have a good squad in there, and that is what we have built over the past few weeks.

"Results previously hadn't gone our way, but Saturday showed that we have strength in depth and what we are capable of.

"Lads have come in, but we were never worried. It is not ideal prep with lads being, sick, poorly, injured, but that is football.

"We have a squad for a reason, and that lads who came in were absolutely fantastic.

"There is a real togetherness in that bunch, and I think when you have gone through that hard time when we were losing nine on the bounce or whatever it was, we are now on that run that we wanted to get on.

"They deserved that today and we now just want to keep winning games and picking up points."

On taking charge of the team in Harriman's absence, Porter said: "Michael was poorly and he will be gutted that he missed it.

"We chatted before the game and he knew how we were going to set up, so I am sure he will be over the moon with the win. His plan came off, so happy days."

Diamonds are without a game this midweek or on Saturday. They return to action next Tuesday (Feb 25) when they host Hinckley LRFC at Hayden Road.