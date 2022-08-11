Poppies will have ‘a right good go’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Glover and assistant-manager Rory Prendergast watch on during Kettering Town's opening-day defeat at AFC Fylde. Picture by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media

The new-look Poppies will be looking to bounce back after they were beaten 2-1 at Vanarama National League North title favourites AFC Fylde on the opening day last weekend.

Glover’s first game in charge at Latimer Park sees his team entertaining Bradford (Park Avenue) while another home clash with AFC Telford United follows on next Tuesday night.

And the manager and his players are keen to make a quick impression on the Poppies supporters.

“We are at home, we want to be positive and we want to get the fans behind us,” Glover said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will have a good go and we are looking forward to it.

“We have back-to-back home games and we will be looking at Bradford first and foremost.

“It’s something we will talk about in training this week but we want to make sure we come out at home and have a right good go at it.”

While the result in the north-west left Glover disappointed last Saturday, the performance didn’t.

The Poppies boss conceded there is room for improvement but, overall, he was impressed with the shift his players put in.

But now he is keen to ensure they replicate that every week.

“We want to build on the level of performance and the effort put in by the lads,” Glover added.

“The GPS stats that came back showed they all really put a good shift in and we want to make sure that’s a regular occurrence.

“That’s what we are aiming for, consistency in the levels of performance.