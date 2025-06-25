Poppies top scorer Edwards departs Latimer Park as he signs for Hednesford Town

Poppies top scorer Jonny Edwards has left Kettering Town to sign for Hednesford Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Jonny Edwards has left Kettering Town to join Hednesford Town for 'an undisclosed fee'.

Edwards was the Poppies' top scorer as they finished second in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season having joined from St Ives Town in October, scoring 18 goals for both clubs across all competitions.

Northern Premier League Premier side Hednesford also play at Step 3 following their promotion from the North Division last season, and have big ambitions to go higher.

And the 28-year-old believes the Pitmen's ambitions match his own.

“It was pretty easy to decide to come to Hednesford to be fair, because of the whole project," said Edwards.

"I spoke to a few boys that have been here and people who know the club, and everyone had great things to say.

“The ambition, the new pitch they have, the way the club is run, and the people involved – it all stood out.

"I’m here to bring goals, but I also want to be a handful, link up with players, and be a good person around the place too.

"I’ve set myself a personal target to beat last season’s tally and I’m ready to get going.”

Edwards enjoyed a flying start to his Poppies career, but as the season wore on his goals dried up as he and Nile Ranger vied for the the lone striker role in Richard Lavery's set-up.

But the former Peterborough United front man has a proven track record at Step 3, and Hednesford manager Gavin Hurren is delighted to have got his man, believing he is a 'statement' signing.

“Over the last few seasons, whenever we’ve come up against teams that Jonny has played in, he’s always been a threat," said the Pitmen boss.

"He’s someone you have to plan for, because he makes life difficult for defenders and knows how to score goals.

“I believe this is a statement signing for the squad and the club – he’s a great player and character. It’s exactly the type of person we want in the building. I’m really pleased he’s agreed terms to join us.”

Hednesford chairman Craig Gwilt added: “We’re building a squad with serious intent and Jonny fits the mould – proven, hard-working and respected.

"His experience at this level and consistency in front of goal make him a fantastic addition. We’re really pleased to welcome him.”

The Poppies issued a statement on Edwards' departure, which read: "Kettering Town can confirm that that terms have been agreed with Hednesford Town FC for Jonny Edwards to join the club for an undisclosed fee, subject to league approval, in advance of the 2025-26 season.

"The club wish to thank Jonny for his time at the Poppies and wish him every success in the forthcoming season."

Edwards’ departure comes hot on the heels that attacking midfielder Luca Miller has also left Latimer Park, stepping up a level to sign for National League North side Peterborough Sports.

Poppies boss Simon Hollyhead, who last week signed George Forsyth from former Banbury United, has also raided the Puritans for winger Connor Stanley.