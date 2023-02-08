The club will be hosting a Poppies Legends Match on Sunday, April 23 (kick-off 2pm), 24 hours after the final home game of the Vanarama National League North campaign against Chester.

And fans can look forward to seeing a whole host of legendary names from the past playing at Latimer Park.

The first two names have been confirmed with John Dempster and goalkeeper Kevin Shoemake making an appearance.

John Dempster will be featuring in the Poppies Legend Match in April. Picture courtesy of Mike Capps/wwwkappasport.co.uk

The club are set to announce the full list of players on their social media outlets over the course of the next few weeks.

The Poppies will also welcome more legends from yesteryear who will be watching from the stands.

Club chairman and owner Ritchie Jeune said: “We’ve wanted to do something big for our 150th anniversary and I am delighted that we’ve been able to get this match over the line.

“We know how much the fans enjoyed watching these players when they wore the Poppies’ shirt the first time around, so I’m glad that we’re able to give them the opportunity to see them once again.

Former Poppies goalkeeper Kevin Shoemake will be involved in the club's 150th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Whilst all eyes will be on the pitch for 90 minutes, we will also welcome some more Poppies legends from yesteryear, who will be watching on from the stands as our esteemed guests.

“We hope that everyone will take this opportunity to come down to Latimer Park for, what promises to be, a brilliant day celebrating our 150th year.”

Tickets for the match will be priced at £10 for adults and £1 for under-16s and will be available to purchase online soon.