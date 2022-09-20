Poppies to travel to either King's Lynn or Bedford in FA Cup
Kettering Town will travel to either King’s Lynn Town or Bedford Town in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup at the start of next month.
The draw was made at lunchtime today (Tuesday) and the Poppies must wait to find out where they will be heading as Bedford host King’s Lynn in a second qualifying round replay this evening after they shared a 1-1 draw at The Walks on Saturday.
If King’s Lynn were to win tonight, it would mean Kettering will face the unbeaten Vanarama National League North leaders twice in the space of five days as the two clubs are due to meet in the league at Latimer Park next Tuesday night while the third qualifying round tie is due to be played a week on Saturday (October 1).
Should Southern League Premier Central side Bedford prevail this evening, it will see the Poppies go up against former player Gary Setchell who is the manager of the Eagles.
Kettering booked their place in the third qualifying round after a 4-1 victory at Barwell on Saturday.