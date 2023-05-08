Poppies to hold Fans Forum in the wake of Jeune’s decision to ‘step away’

The event will take place on Thursday (May 11) and will be held in the social club at Latimer Park from 8pm.

It has been organised in the wake of owner Ritchie Jeune’s decision to “step away” from his role, which was confirmed last Wednesday.

Since then, work has been going on behind the scenes to stabilise the club with the Management Committee being assisted by a number of others as the Poppies head into a new era, which will begin at Step 3 after the team were relegated on the final day of the Vanarama National League North.

Kettering Town fans will have the chance to quiz the club's new Management Committee on Thursday night. Picture by Peter Short

Following the announcement of the Fans Forum, the club released a further statement to clarify the make up of the Management Committee, the majority of whom will be on hand to answer questions on Thursday night.

“We realise that some questions have arisen as to the make-up of the Management Committee as a result of our recent post announcing the Fans Forum,” the Poppies said in their statement.

“During a board meeting last Tuesday evening, Ritchie Jeune informed the existing club board of his decision to stand down with immediate effect.

“As a result, a motion was passed to dissolve the statutory board with Companies House, and Ritchie would no longer be a director.

“The remaining club board members decided to remain in place to help steer the club and ensure all legal requirements in terms of company directorships were fulfilled.

“To this end the revised Management Committee structure is thus: Mick Coe, Gary Graham, Ian Hopewell and Mark Severn.

“Further, this team has seconded Phil Wade to assist us with the transition and he joins the structure accordingly. We are also being further assisted by Ken Samuel, Silvano Geranio and Rob McGreavey.

“We are actively seeking further external support and expertise to help facilitate the smooth running of the club and have been in grateful receipt of this assistance.