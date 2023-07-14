Poppies to head to Stamford in an intriguing opening-day clash as fixtures are revealed

The Poppies, who were relegated from the Vanarama National League North last season, have been given an early local derby as they make the short trip to take on newly-promoted Stamford on the first day of the campaign on Saturday, August 5.

Stamford, who are managed by former Corby Town boss Graham Drury, were crowned champions of the Northern Premier League Midlands last season and will provide a tough early examination for what will be a new-look Kettering side under the guidance of new manager Andy Leese.

The Poppies will take on Stourbridge in their first home game of the season on August 12 and that is quickly followed by a Monday night trip to Barwell.

Andy Leese's Kettering Town will make the short trip to Stamford on the opening day of the Southern League Premier Central season. Picture by Peter Short

The festive period will see Kettering head to St Ives Town on Boxing Day before hosting Stratford Town on New Year’s Day.

And Leese’s team face a potentially difficult final two games as they host much-fancied Coalville Town in their last home match of the season before travelling to Nuneaton Borough, who were beaten in the play-off final last time out, on the final day of the campaign.

KETTERING TOWN SOUTHERN LEAGUE PREMIER CENTRAL FIXTURES 2023/24

AUGUST

Sat 5: Stamford (A)

Sat 12: Stourbridge (H)

Mon 14: Barwell (A)

Sat 19: Halesowen Town (H)

Sat 26: Redditch United (A)

Mon 28: St Ives Town (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 9: Bromsgrove Sporting (A)

Tue 12: Needham Market (H)

Sat 23: Long Eaton United (A)

Tue 26: Hitchin Town (H)

Sat 30: AFC Telford United (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 14: Leamington (A)

Sat 21: Mickleover Sports (H)

Tue 24: Leiston (A)

Sat 28: Berkhamsted (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Royston Town (H)

Sat 11: Coalville Town (A)

Sat 18: Nuneaton Borough (H)

Sat 25: Alvechurch (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: AFC Sudbury (H)

Sat 9: Bromsgrove Sporting (H)

Sat 16: Halesowen Town (A)

Sat 23: Redditch United (H)

Tue 26: St Ives Town (A)

JANUARY

Mon 1: Stratford Town (H)

Sat 6: Needham Market (A)

Sat 13: Stourbridge (A)

Sat 20: Stamford (H)

Sat 27: Hitchin Town (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Long Eaton United (H)

Sat 10: AFC Telford United (A)

Sat 17: Leamington (H)

Sat 24: Mickleover Sports (A)

MARCH

Sat 2: Leiston (H)

Sat 16: AFC Sudbury (A)

Sat 23: Alvechurch (H)

Sat 30: Barwell (H)

APRIL

Mon 1: Stratford Town (A)

Sat 6: Berkhamsted (H)

Sat 13: Royston Town (A)

Sat 20: Coalville Town (H)