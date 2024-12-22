Poppies stumble against Tulips to see lead at the top cut to a single point

Action from Kettering Town's 1-1 draw at Spalding United (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town's lead at the top of the table is now cut to just one point, after they played out a dour 1-1 draw at Spalding United in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturuday.

Neither side deserved to win a robust ‘Flower Derby’ as both the Tulips and Poppies failed to bloom in a turgid match.

But what is becoming clear is that Richard Lavery quickly needs to readdress Kettering's tactics, with opposing teams now finding success in stiffling the midfield.

Discipline is also becoming a factor after the Poppies gave away their third penalty in successive games.

There was very little to write about in the first half with Kettering unable to create a single shot on target.

Jonny Edwards cut an infuriated figure acting as the solo striker - he was given very little protection by referee Oliver Sadd despite being man handled to the floor on multiple occasions.

Tyree Wilson drove forward on the left but rarely delivered a ball of quality - the best chance a header that went well wide on 12 minutes by Edwards.

At the other end Bartosz Cybulski's header straight into the hands of Dan Jezeph from a corner on 15 minutes was the best Spalding opportunity in a dour opening period.

Thankfully for the paying public, the game did spark into life in the second half.

Lemine Sherif should have given the hosts the lead on 52 minutes when a dangerous ball across the face of goal found the number eight, but he couldn't finish at the back post. Wes York forced a strong save from Tony Breedon three minutes later.

With the game opening up, Kettering enjoyed a short purple patch and thought they had scored on 76 when Ben Hart shot low through a sea of bodies but could only hit the side netting.

Four minutes later the visitors did get the breakthrough from the head of local boy Connor Johnson, who leapt highest from a Hart corner and directed the ball past Tony Breedon.

But the lead lasted just three minutes as Kettering gave their hosts a lifeline via the penalty spot.

Hart was the villain upending a blue shirt in the box and Cybulski stepped up to put the ball just inches past the left glove of Jezeph.

Despite plenty of time and five minutes of stoppage time, Kettering were unable to create another meaningful chance to win the game.

Instead it was Spalding who kept their foot on the gas, winning two free kicks in dangerous areas right at the death which were dealt with by the Poppies.

Questions will be asked about the lack of substitutes yet again, with only Nile Ranger being introduced with 17 minutes to go.

Lavery will also need to work out how to get around such dogged defending who aren't afraid of using some of the dark arts.

Halesowen found a 94th minute winner against Redditch United to cut Kettering's lead to a single point - although the Poppies do also have a game in hand.

The next four matches, which ends with a home clash against the Yeltz, will give a good indication whether this period of sluggish performances is a mere blip, or a major stumble.