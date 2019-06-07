Poppies skipper Richens signs new deal

Kettering Town have made their first significant move of the summer after it was confirmed that captain Michael Richens has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The combative midfielder has been a key player for the Poppies over the past two seasons and led the way as they won the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title in the last campaign.

He made 49 appearances last season, scoring four goals and his displays earned him the players’ player and directors’ player of the year awards.

And Richens has now become the first player to commit himself to Kettering for their return to the Motorama National League North next season.